Bears head coach Ben Johnson said that Bagent will start Sunday's game against the Packers in Green Bay, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Bagent will direct the Chicago offense for a second straight week after he guided the Bears to a comfortable 23-12 win over the Jets on Sunday. The Bears dominated time of possession (42:45 to 17:15) in the victory, with Bagent completing 25 of 34 passes for 268 yards and an interception while leaning heavily on the ground attack to churn out a franchise-record 34 first downs. Bagent's upcoming start against the Packers could be his last before shifting to a backup role, as Caleb Williams may be ready to return from his Grade 2 hamstring strain for the Bears' Week 6 matchup with the Falcons.