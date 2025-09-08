McPherson made his lone field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns.

The kickers were the difference in this contest, as McPherson made all three of his kicks, while Browns kicker Andre Szmyt made just one of his two field goals and also missed an extra point. McPherson's 35-yard field goal in the third quarter to put the Bengals up 17-16 proved to be the difference. In Cincinnati's high-powered offense, McPherson should be busy this season.