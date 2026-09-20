Burrow (back) is officially listed as active ahead of Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Texans.

A back injury surfaced for Burrow during the week, leading to back-to-back limited practices before a full session Friday. Coach Zac Taylor and other top sources consistently indicated Burrow would be "good to go," and Sunday's final inactives reports confirmed that sentiment. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Burrow will have no limitations in this road matchup. He'll look to lead the Bengals to 2-0 against a Houston defense that allowed the fewest total yards and second-fewest total points in the 2025 season (though it did allow Buffalo to put up 36 points in Week 1).