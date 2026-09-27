Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 282 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding two rushes for 13 yards in the Bengals' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Burrow was impressive throughout the majority of the afternoon, taking just one sack from Pittsburgh's aggressive defense and connecting with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Mike Gesicki for his trio of scoring tosses. Burrow spread the ball around to nine different targets overall on an afternoon he entered already down Andrei Iosivas (IR, thumb) and during which he then lost promising rookie Colbie Young (knee). However, a would-be game-tying or game-winning drive was also short-circuited by the franchise signal-caller, as he lost the handle on the ball on a sack with under a minute remaining, snuffing out any chance of Cincinnati being able to at least force overtime. The highly untimely turnover aside, Burrow has looked comfortable with an offensive approach that has him under center more often than previous seasons, and he'll next take aim at the Jaguars in a Week 4 home matchup next Sunday.