Burrow completed 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while adding two rushes for 12 yards in the Bengals' 35-13 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Burrow couldn't lead the Bengals to a single point in the first half, but the 2020 first overall pick came out of intermission locked in. Burrow helped spearhead five consecutive scoring drives to start the second half, capping four of them with touchdown passes to Mike Gesicki (six yards), Tee Higgins (13 yards), Ja'Marr Chase (two yards ) and Drew Sample (16 yards). The game marked Burrow's second straight with four scoring tosses and zero interceptions, and both his passing yardage total and 73.3 percent completion rate were both his second highest of the season. Burrow will take 1,653 passing yards and a 15:3 TD:INT into a Week 8 home matchup against the Titans next Sunday.