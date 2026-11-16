Burrow completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions and added one rush for eight yards in the Bengals' 38-18 win over the Steelers on Sunday night.

The latest installment in what is looking like an MVP-worthy campaign for Burrow included quite a milestone, as the 2020 first overall pick became the only other player in NFL history beside Peyton Manning in 2004 to score four-plus total touchdowns in five consecutive games. All of Burrow's scores Sunday night came through the air, as he connected with Drew Sample (three yards), Chase Brown (two, four yards) and Dohnte Meyers (15 yards) for his quartet of TD strikes. Burrow also found the bulk of his success when focusing on top wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who was responsible for 11 of Burrow's completions and 231 of his yards on 14 targets. Burrow has now exceeded 400 passing yards on three occasions this season, including twice in the last three games, heading into a Week 11 road matchup against the Commanders on Monday night, Nov. 23.