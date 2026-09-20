Burrow (back) completed 20 of 31 passes for 207 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding one rush for minus-1 yard in the Bengals' 20-6 win over the Texans on Sunday.

Burrow's workmanlike stat line underscores the type of road upset victory it was for the Bengals, who didn't need to be overly aggressive against a Texans offense missing Nico Collins (hamstring). Burrow, who came into the game dealing with back tightness, took his share of lumps in the form of five sacks, but he delivered dynamic 32- and 18-yard touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase. Burrow also notably avoided any turnovers despite being consistently under duress, and through his first two games, he's completed a solid 68.2 percent of his passes and posted a 3:1 TD:INT while operating under center more often than in recent seasons. Burrow will look to continue his solid early-season play in a Week 3 divisional road matchup against the Steelers next Sunday.