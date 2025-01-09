Hilton recorded 73 total tackles and five passes defended, including one interception, across 16 games in 2024.

The veteran cornerback excelled as the Bengals' top slot defender in 2024, allowing just 356 passing yards, his lowest yardage total since 2020. Hilton also tallied the second-most tackles of his career last season, appearing in all but one of Cincinnati's regular-season contests. Having now completed the final season of a four-year, $24 million deal signed with the Bengals in 2021, Hilton will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The 30-year-old is likely to be a sought-after name on the free-agent market, especially for contending teams in need of secondary help.