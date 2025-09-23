default-cbs-image
The Colts signed Hilton to the practice squad Tuesday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com initially reported Monday that Hilton was set to sign with the Colts' 53-man roster, but the veteran corner will start out with the practice squad instead. Even so, Hilton should be elevated to the Colts' active roster for Week 4 against the Rams, as Kenny Moore is expected to be sidelined for multiple games due to a calf injury that he suffered during Sunday's 41-20 win over the Titans. Hilton logged 73 tackles (50 solo) and five pass defenses (one interception) across 16 regular-season games for the Bengals in 2024.

