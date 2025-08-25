Mike Hilton: Released by Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins released Hilton on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hilton signed with the Dolphins last month and had been listed as the team's starting nickel corner on the unofficial depth chart throughout camp, but Hilton rarely practiced with the actual first-team defense, according to Jackson. Jason Marshall is currently penciled in atop the depth chart as the expected slot corner.
