The Colts placed Hilton (shoulder) on the practice squad injured list Tuesday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

Hilton was elevated to the Colts' active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, when he sustained a shoulder injury in the first quarter and did not return. The injury is severe enough for the veteran corner to go on the practice squad IR, which mean's he'll have to miss at least the next four games. That makes Week 10 against the Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 9 the earliest Hilton will be eligible to return.