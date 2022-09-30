Higgins brought in seven of nine targets for 124 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 27-15 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

The highlight of Higgins' spectacular night came on a 59-yard touchdown grab down the left sideline on which he beat Xavien Howard, and the third-year wideout finished with team-leading reception, receiving yardage and target totals for the night. Higgins also briefly left the game in the second half to have his leg checked out by trainers per Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer, but after testing it out briefly, he returned to the game. Higgin, and not Ja'Marr Chase, has been the top target for Joe Burrow over the first four games, and he'll take a 20-315-2 line into a Week 5 AFC North clash versus the Ravens a week from Sunday.