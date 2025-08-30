Codrington is set to serve as the Bills' return man on kickoffs in punts following the team's roster cuts this week, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Codrington averaged 11.6 yards per punt return (third in the NFL among players with 10 or more punt returns) and 27.8 yards on kickoff returns (14th in the NFL among players with 10 or more kickoff returns) in the 2024 regular season. With Laviska Shenault getting released by the team this week, it looks like Codrington will have the job all to himself, though it's worth noting he saw just 64 defensive snaps across 17 regular-season games last season.