Keenum completed 16 of 18 passes for 192 yards with one touchdown pass and no interceptions in Saturday's preseason win over Denver.

Keenum showed major improvement in his second preseason outing, after a poor showing in his Bills debut a week prior. The efficient showing should be enough to squash any talk of Matt Barkley overtaking Keenum for the No. 2 job, but with Josh Allen being rested in the preseason finale this week against the Panthers, both of the backups should see plenty of playing time.