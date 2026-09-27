Moore brought in six of 10 targets for 67 yards in the Bills' 24-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Making his return from an early Week 2 exit due to a shoulder injury, Moore jumped right back into the swing of things by leading the Bills in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The veteran wideout has made an impact in both of his non-injury-shortened games with Josh Allen, producing an 11-167-1 line on 18 targets. Moore figures to continue commanding the majority of Allen's attention in a Week 4 home matchup against the Patriots next Sunday.