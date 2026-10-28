Moore (shoulder) was spotted on the field for the open portion of Wednesday's practice but was donning a no-contact jersey, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Moore has been sidelined for the Bills' last two games due to an AC Joint sprain, but coming out of a Week 7 bye, head coach Joe Brady seemed to express optimism Wednesday about the receiver's chances of playing this Sunday versus the Ravens, per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo. While Moore's presence on the field to begin Week 8 prep is an encouraging sign, he'll likely need to resume taking contact at some point Thursday or Friday to put himself on track to suit up Sunday. The shoulder issue has led to early exits for Moore in two of his four appearances on the season, but he's been productive in both of his two full games with 11 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets between those contests.