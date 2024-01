Davis (knee) isn't practicing Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

With consecutive absences from practice to begin the week, Davis doesn't appear to be trending toward being available for Sunday's wild-card game against the Steelers. Davis, who exited the Bills' Week 18 win over the Dolphins with a PCL sprain, will likely need to get back on the practice field in some capacity Friday to have any shot at suiting up this weekend.