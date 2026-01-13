The Bills placed Davis (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Davis' move to IR was merely a formality after head coach Sean McDermott confirmed Monday that the wide receiver suffered an ACL tear to his left knee in the Bills' 27-24 win over the Jaguars in the wild-card round this past weekend. Given the timing of his injury, Davis likely won't be back to 100 percent by the time the 2026 season begins, which could result in him struggling to find a landing spot in free agency this offseason. After initially beginning the 2025 campaign on Buffalo's practice squad, Davis ended up appearing in six games for the Bills during the regular season and produced a 12-129-1 receiving line on 18 targets.