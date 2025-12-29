Davis failed to catch his lone target while playing 28 of the Bills' 73 offensive snaps during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Eagles.

The 26-year-old wideout was inactive in each of the Bills' last two games prior to Sunday's loss. Since signing with Buffalo in early September, Davis has appeared in five games and caught seven of 11 targets for 88 yards. He's expected to remain a depth option in the Bills' receiving corps in the Week 18 matchup against the Jets.