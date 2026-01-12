Davis (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday to diagnose the nature and severity of the injury that forced him out of Sunday's 27-24 wild-card round win over the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bills had difficulty providing an initial diagnosis for Davis' injury Sunday due to the amount of swelling in his left knee. The veteran wide receiver had to be carted off the field in the second half. In the event that Davis is ruled out for Buffalo's upcoming divisional-round matchup against Denver on Sunday, Jan. 17, Tyrell Shavers and Keon Coleman could be positioned for expanded roles on offense.