Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Davis suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday's 27-24 wild-card round win over the Jaguars, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Davis' injury is not only season-ending, but the timing and severity put the 26-year-old wideout's status for the beginning of the 2026 campaign in jeopardy. He secured two of three targets for 14 yards versus Jacksonville before being carted off the field in the second half. Davis is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he may well have to complete a full recovery from his left ACL tear before getting another opportunity to sign with a team around the league.