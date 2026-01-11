Davis (knee) was seen exiting the locker room on crutches and with a brace on his left leg after Sunday's 27-24 win over the Jaguars in the wild-card round, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Davis was ruled out after being carted off the field during the second half, as he suffered a left knee injury that appears to be significant. Davis logged 12 catches (on 18 targets) for 129 yards and a touchdown over six regular-season appearances in 2025. His status will be worth monitoring for the Bills' upcoming divisional-round matchup against an opponent to be determined.