Davis brought in five of seven targets for 68 yards in the Bills' 31-23 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Davis checked in second in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon for the Bills while sharing the team lead in targets with Dawson Knox. The speedster also had a drop that would have made his day even bigger, but he'll still head into Thursday's return to Ford Field for a Week 12 Thanksgiving showdown against the Lions with an 11-161-1 line over his last two games.