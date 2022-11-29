site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Quintin Morris: Still not practicing
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2022
Morris (illness) didn't practice Tuesday.
Morris has missed the first two practices of Week 13 prep and was sidelined for Sunday's unofficial session due to an illness. He'll have only one more chance to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Thursday's matchup against New England.
