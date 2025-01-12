Davis has been diagnosed with a concussion and is ruled out for the rest of Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Broncos.

Davis was hit in the head by Brandon Jones while attempting to haul in a pass from Josh Allen in the third quarter, which resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty on Jones. Davis was down on the field for an extended period of time, but he did manage to walk to the sidelines before being taken to the locker room. Ty Johnson will serve as the Bills' backup running back behind James Cook for the rest of Sunday's game due to Davis' injury. If Buffalo wins Sunday, Davis would have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to play in the divisional round.