Davis caught his lone target for 12 yards and rushed once for four yards during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Eagles. He added 84 kick-return yards on three attempts.

Davis played nine offensive snaps during Sunday's loss and received a carry for the second consecutive game. The second-year pro from Kentucky has now rushed 37 times for 124 yards and caught eight of 11 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown through 16 games this season. He's been one of the NFL's most dynamic kick returners, averaging 30.7 yards per return and totaling 921 yards on the year. Expect Davis to remain a depth option in the Bills' backfield while contributing on special teams in the Week 18 matchup against the Jets.