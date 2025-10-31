Johnson (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.

Johnson likely sustained this groin injury during Friday's practice, as he popped up on the injury report as a limited participant after not being featured Wednesday or Thursday. The 29-year-old is an integral part of Buffalo's defense, recording 25 total tackles and two passes defended over six appearances this season. If he's sidelined for the Week 9 matchup, Cam Lewis is likely to operate as Buffalo's top slot corner.