Cadet (ankle) and Taiwan Jones were the only Buffalo players to return kickoffs during June minicamp, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW reports.

Cadet dislocated his right ankle Dec. 24, but he recovered faster than expected and re-signed with the Bills in mid-March. While the team added Chris Ivory to serve as LeSean McCoy's top backup, Cadet's pass-catching ability and return-game contributions could earn him a spot on the 53-man roster. He'll compete with Jones, Marcus Murphy and undrafted rookie Keith Ford for what likely will be two spots.