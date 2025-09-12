Bills' Tre'Davious White: Questionable after limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
White was a limited participant in all three of Buffalo's practices leading up to the team's Week 2 road game against the Jets. If the veteran cornerback gets the green light to make his season debut Sunday, White would likely be thrust into a prominent role immediately in a banged-up Bills secondary.
