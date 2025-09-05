White (groin) won't practice Friday, per head coach Sean McDermott, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

White hasn't practiced at all leading up to Buffalo's season opener against the Ravens on Sunday, but McDermott said it's too early to rule anybody out for the Bills. Still, White seems more likely than not to sit out Week 1, which would leave the Bills shorthanded in the secondary since rookie first-round pick Maxwell Hairston (knee) is on IR to begin the year.