Grable is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Grable was designated to return from injured reserve Monday after suffering a concussion in early August. The offensive lineman's return is likely due to the absence of starting tackles Spencer Brown (shoulder) and Dion Dawkins (concussion). The sixth-round rookie may be thrown into the fire against premier pass rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith for his first regular-season start.