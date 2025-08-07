Grable is in concussion protocol after leaving practice early Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

A sixth-round pick in 2024, Grable was a depth option for the Bills last season when healthy. However, the 25-year-old right tackle struggled to stay healthy with an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve. The second-year player will be out for at least a week in concussion protocol and will miss the first preseason game.