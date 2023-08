Burmeister was waived by the Rams on Monday.

Burmeister was attempting to make the team as a wide receiver after converting from quarterback. He spent time with Oregon, Virginia Tech and San Diego State during his five-year college career and played under center at each stop. The 6-foot-1 athlete projects as a slot wideout in the NFL, but he will now need to look for a new team to work with. That is, unless the Rams offer him a role on their practice squad.