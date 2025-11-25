Presley reverted to the Rams' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Presley was elevated to the active roster prior to Sunday night's 34-7 win over the Buccaneers, failing to record any stats while playing four snaps on special teams. With fellow wideout Xavier Smith (concussion) uncertain for Week 13, it's possible that Presley will be elevated again before the team squares off with the Panthers on the road.