The Rams elevated Presley from their practice squad Saturday.

Presley signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in late April and had a strong preseason, but he was ultimately left off the team's initial 53-man roster. The Oklahoma State product subsequently signed to the Rams' practice squad, and he's getting his first elevation in Week 12. Whether Presley sees any snaps on offense could depend on if Xavier Smith (concussion) is able to play.