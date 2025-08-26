The Rams waived Presley on Tuesday.

The undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma State entered training camp as a longshot to make the Rams' 53-man roster, but he played well enough in the preseason to make it a tough decision for the team's coaching staff. Presley had a standout performance in the Rams' second preseason game against the Chargers, when he caught six passes (on eight targets) for 102 yards, and he finished with an 11/164/1 statline across the Rams' three preseason games. He wasn't able to survive Tuesday's cut-down day, but he might opt to stay with the Rams as a member of the practice squad if he clears waivers.