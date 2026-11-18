The Rams signed Presley to their practice squad Tuesday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Presley has been a regular on the Rams' practice squad since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in April of 2025. He joined the 53-man roster for the first time Nov. 12 and was cut four days later, but he's going to stay with the organization on the practice squad. Presley hasn't logged a touch or a target in either of his two NFL regular-season games to date, so he should be considered depth for a wideout corps that has been without both Puka Nacua (knee/toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring).