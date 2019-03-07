Keenum is a candidate to be traded from Denver to Washington, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

With Joe Flacco in line to be acquired by the Broncos, Keenum is obviously expendable, and Washington is looking for QB help due to Alex Smith's serious leg injury. In any case, if Keenum does end up in Washington, he'd have to to compete with Colt McCoy for the team's starting job.