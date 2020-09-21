Driskel is slated to start against the Buccaneers in Week 3 and as long as Drew Lock (shoulder) remains sidelined, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Driskel looks set to start at least Denver's next two contests, against the Buccaneers and the Jets, after which point Lock will be re-evaluated. The nature of Lock's rotator/labral injury puts him at risk of missing up to six weeks, so Driskel could see the opportunity to make a number of starts. The journeyman signal-caller performed well in relief of Lock against Pittsburg's vaunted defense on Sunday, when he completed 18 of 34 pass attempts for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but he'll have to manage without top wideout Courtland Sutton (knee) going forward.