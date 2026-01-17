Bryant is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Saturday's AFC divisional-round game against the Bills, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Bryant was busy on the Broncos' opening drive with three catches (on as many targets) for 32 yards. However, he was shaken up on his third reception, and he has gone to the locker room to undergo further tests. Marvin Mims and Lil'Jordan Humphrey should see more snaps on offense for as long as Bryant is out of the game.