Bryant (ankle) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Though Bryant looks poised to avoid a stint on injured reserve after an MRI on the right ankle he injured in Sunday's loss to the 49ers ruled out a long-term injury, the second-year wideout still appears likely to miss some time. He's been a spectator for the Broncos' first two practices of Week 5 and will likely be officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers following Friday's session.