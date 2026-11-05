Bryant (ankle) was a full participant at the Broncos' practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Bryant was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, and he was instantly able to give it a full go. With Denver's bye week coming in Week 10, it's unclear if the team will decide to activate the wide receiver before Sunday's matchup with the Panthers or potentially wait to bring him back Nov. 22 against the Raiders. Regardless of whatever decision the team makes, Bryant appears to be fully recovered from the ankle injury that has sidelined him since Week 4.