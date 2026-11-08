Bryant (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Panthers.

The second-year wideout foreshadowed a return to game action this past week by putting in three full practices, which led to his activation from injured reserve Saturday. Bryant still carried a questionable tag heading into Sunday, but with his availability now confirmed, he should be ready to reprise the No. 3 role he filled behind Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle prior to his Week 4 injury. Bryant saw generally modest volume during his three-plus games to date, posting a 9-133-1 line on 12 targets and adding a 16-yard rush on his one carry.