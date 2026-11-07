Bryant (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Bryant was carted off the field due to a sprained right ankle during a Week 4 loss at San Francisco that forced him to injured reserve before Week 5 action. Since the Broncos designated him for return from IR on Wednesday, he logged full practices during the entirety of Week 9 prep, and while he was listed as questionable for Sunday, head coach Sean Payton told Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette on Friday that the second-year pro is in line to play this weekend. Ultimately, Bryant's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.