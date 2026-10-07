Bryant (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Bryant sprained his right ankle during the Broncos' Week 4 loss to the 49ers. An MRI did not reveal a high-ankle sprain, which is good news for the second-year wide receiver. Bryant is still expected to miss time, so he can be considered on the doubtful side for Sunday's AFC West showdown against the Chargers. He has a 9-133-1 receiving line (12 targets) through four games, and assuming Bryant is sidelined for Week 5, that workload will be absorbed by Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin.