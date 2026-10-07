Bryant (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Bryant sprained his right ankle during the Broncos' Week 4 loss to the 49ers. An MRI did not reveal a high-ankle sprain, which is good news for the second-year wide receiver. Bryant is still expected to miss time, so he can be considered on the doubtful side for Sunday's AFC West showdown against the Chargers. He has a 9-133-1 receiving line (12 targets) through four games, and assuming Bryant is sidelined for Week 5, that workload will be absorbed by Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin.

Add CBS Sports on Google