Broncos' RJ Harvey: Bouncing back from shoulder issue

Harvey reportedly underwent an offseason procedure to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder that he sustained during Denver's season-ending championship-game loss to New England, according to Luca Evans of The Denver Post.

Evans also notes that while Harvey was practicing during the Broncos' OTAs, he didn't do much in the process. With that in mind, the running back's participation level in the team's upcoming minicamp, and then also in training camp will be worth monitoring, but at this stage there's nothing to suggest his regular-season status will be impacted. Looking ahead to the coming campaign, Harvey is slated to maintain a key role in a Denver backfield committee that is that also set to include J.K. Dobbins and rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman.