Mayfield (shoulder) wasn't present Tuesday for the start of the Browns' voluntary offseason program, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mayfield's absence was anticipated, as he's still rehabbing from surgery on the labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder. Moreover, it's expected that the Browns will look to trade Mayfield following the team's addition last month of fellow quarterback Deshaun Watson. Per Cabot, of the franchises potentially in the mix for Mayfield's services, the Panthers may have the best chance to deal for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.