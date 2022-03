The Browns are expected to trade or release Keenum during the offseason, Jeff Howe and Zac Jackson of The Athletic report.

Severing ties to Keenum is one of several expected moves the organization will take to bolster the passing game, including new targets at wideout and tight end. Keenum, who made two starts for the Browns in 2021, is due to earn $7.1 million in 2022, and the team may want to reallocate those dollars.