Cleveland wideout Amari Cooper believes that Watson (shoulder) is in line to practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Though Cooper's comments Thursday offer some encouragement regarding the chances of Watson suiting up for Sunday's game against the Colts, it remains to be seen how the Browns will officially list the QB's participation level on the team's next injury report. It Watson is indeed able to get some work in Thursday, how his shoulder responds in the process would be important in determining which direction he's headed in advance of Week 7 action. If Watson is unavailable versus Indianapolis, PJ Walker would be in line for another start in his place.