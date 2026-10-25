Watson completed 25 of 36 passes for 308 yards with an interception in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans. He added 19 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

While he didn't throw a TD pass for a second straight game, Watson produced a season high in passing yards and scored his first rushing TD since Week 2 of the 2024 season on a nine-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. Watson also led his fifth game-winning, fourth-quarter drive of the year, completing another comeback after the Browns fell behind 14-0 early. The veteran QB will take a 7:3 TD:INT through seven games into a Week 8 meeting with the Steelers.